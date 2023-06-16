Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (3L), brother of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leaves a property in west London on May 11, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab University has issued a duplicate degree to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, The News reported Friday.



The Punjab University’s examination branch issued Nawaz's duplicate degree of Bachelor of Arts (BA).

A PU official, on the condition of anonymity, told the publication that the former premier applied for his duplicate bachelor’s degree through someone and the same was issued after the due process.

He further said that a fee of Rs2,990 was also deposited in the university’s bank account on June 7 for the degree and later it was issued accordingly.

The official said the former prime minister had completed his BA from Punjab University as a student of the Government College (GC) Lahore (now GC University) in 1968.