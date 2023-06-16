 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Our Correspondent Our Correspondent

Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

By
Our Correspondent Our Correspondent

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (3L), brother of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leaves a property in west London on May 11, 2022. — AFP
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (3L), brother of current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leaves a property in west London on May 11, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab University has issued a duplicate degree to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, The News reported Friday.

The Punjab University’s examination branch issued Nawaz's duplicate degree of Bachelor of Arts (BA).

A PU official, on the condition of anonymity, told the publication that the former premier applied for his duplicate bachelor’s degree through someone and the same was issued after the due process.

He further said that a fee of Rs2,990 was also deposited in the university’s bank account on June 7 for the degree and later it was issued accordingly.

The official said the former prime minister had completed his BA from Punjab University as a student of the Government College (GC) Lahore (now GC University) in 1968.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India

Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India
CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled

CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled
UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif

UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif
‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’

‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’
Karachi mayoral poll result subject to outcome of JI plea: SHC

Karachi mayoral poll result subject to outcome of JI plea: SHC
Biparjoy makes landfall along India-Pakistan sea border

Biparjoy makes landfall along India-Pakistan sea border
PML-N, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’

PML-N, PPP ‘lock horns over administrative matters in Punjab’
In a first, British govt appoints female high commissioner to Pakistan

In a first, British govt appoints female high commissioner to Pakistan
BIEK postpones intermediate exams scheduled on Friday

BIEK postpones intermediate exams scheduled on Friday

Pakistani students win most EU scholarships globally

Pakistani students win most EU scholarships globally
US scholar sees no major outcome of PTI’s lobbying in Washington

US scholar sees no major outcome of PTI’s lobbying in Washington
PPP, JI workers clash after Wahab becomes Karachi mayor, defeating Rehman

PPP, JI workers clash after Wahab becomes Karachi mayor, defeating Rehman

Safety measures: What to do when cyclone Biparjoy hits your city?

Safety measures: What to do when cyclone Biparjoy hits your city?
Pakistan scraps COVID restrictions for air travellers

Pakistan scraps COVID restrictions for air travellers

Cyclone Biparjoy slowed down, won't make landfall before nightfall in Pakistan: minister

Cyclone Biparjoy slowed down, won't make landfall before nightfall in Pakistan: minister
Cannot pick between US, China: Pakistan

Cannot pick between US, China: Pakistan
Cyclone Biparjoy approaching India, Pakistan: What you need to know

Cyclone Biparjoy approaching India, Pakistan: What you need to know
Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'

Ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hamid 'not under arrest'
Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks

Sindh VCs rally against defence minister's 'dacoits' remarks
YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

YouTuber Adil Raja held in UK for terrorism charges

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram

Pakistan's religious body gives nod to women performing Hajj without mehram