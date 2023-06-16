WATCH: Snake crawls out of ceiling fan hole, hit by blade, lands on man

This image shows a snake lurking on the ceiling and fan. — Screengrab/Twitter/RoyIsThaTruth

When made to feel threatened many animals are capable of attacking humans to defend themselves, infliction serious harm in the process, but now — with the distance between the habitats of both closing fast— it doesn't have to happen in the wilderness anymore.

One such dangerous animal is a snake having a special ability to hunt.

A video that recently surfaced on social media shows a snake coming out of the ceiling fan hole in a house baffled netizens.

In the video, the snake can be seen emerging from the space between the fan and the ceiling. Then it can be seen that the snake tries to enter into the fan which moves very fast.

After a few seconds, a fan blade hits the snake, and it flies and falls on the person capturing the moment on the camera.

Since the video has been shared, at least 13.4 million people have viewed it and thousands liked the video.

In the comment section, users expressed how they felt about the video with some saying: "Helicopter Snake."

"Out of all the places I've been," another person wrote.

Another added, "It's called manage yourself."



A man in Queensland Australia recently encountered a large python on his shower top while he was sitting on the toilet. The reptile shocked him and he hurriedly called snake catchers.

The widely circulated pictures showed a 6-foot python draping its body over the glass shower screen, knocking over toiletries with its coils.