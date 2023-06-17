Bowling coach Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team for Sri Lanka Tests

Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel. — AFP/File

Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel is set to become the Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach for a Test series against Australia.

Morkel, 38, could not come to Pakistan earlier due to his coaching contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The South African pacer will accompany the national team in the Sri Lanka Test series next month.

Morkel served the South African cricket team in 318 international matches and claimed a total of 544 wickets.

His 544 international wickets consisted of 309 Test wickets in 160 innings, 188 in 114 ODIs and 47 in 44 T20Is.

Earlier, sources told Geo News that young batters Omair Bin Yousuf and Mohammad Hurraira are likely to get their maiden Test call-up for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

Hurraira finished as the highest run-scorer in last year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. While representing Northern, Hurraira scored the highest 1,024 runs in 11 matches at an average of 73.14.

Omair, who represented Sindh, scored 644 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.

Moreover, all-rounder Aamir Jamal, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, is also likely to get his first Test call-up.

Veteran wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Hassan Ali will retain their places in the squad, as per sources.

The players, who are likely to be dropped, are Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Currently, the selection committee and team management, under the online supervision of Mickey Arthur, are monitoring players in the ongoing specialised training camps at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Expected schedule of SL Test tour: