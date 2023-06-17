Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history

Nusrat Choudhary made history as the first Muslim American woman and Bangladeshi American to be a federal judge. Reuters

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a civil rights attorney, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Muslim woman to serve as a federal judge in the United States.

Her confirmation by the Senate marks a significant moment in the country's judicial history.

Choudhury currently serves as the legal director of the Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She has been a vocal advocate for racial justice and protecting civil liberties throughout her career. Her tireless efforts in challenging discriminatory practices and securing important court rulings have earned her the recognition of being a trailblazing civil rights lawyer.

The ACLU, where Choudhury has dedicated her expertise, has expressed their support and excitement for her confirmation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who recommended her for the position, commended her as an exceptional embodiment of the American Dream. He highlighted her educational background and her commitment to ensuring that everyone has equal access to justice.

While Choudhury received broad support, her confirmation also faced opposition from some senators. Senator Joe Manchin expressed concerns about her past statements on criminal justice reform, raising questions about her ability to remain unbiased towards law enforcement officials. However, the majority vote favored her appointment, solidifying her historic achievement.

Choudhury's career has been marked by significant accomplishments. One notable example is her instrumental role in challenging the US government's no-fly list procedures, resulting in a federal court ruling that declared them in violation of due process. She has also been actively involved in litigation against the discriminatory profiling of Muslims for surveillance by the New York City Police Department.

Her appointment aligns with President Joe Biden's commitment to prioritizing diversity in judicial appointments. Biden has emphasized the importance of having a judiciary that reflects the diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and genders of the American population. Choudhury's confirmation is a step forward in realizing this vision and promoting inclusivity within the US judiciary.

Choudhury follows in the footsteps of Zahid Quraishi, who became the first federal Muslim judge in the US two years ago when he was confirmed as a district court judge in New Jersey. Quraishi's precedent has opened doors for increased representation of Muslim Americans in the judicial system.

Nusrat Choudhury's confirmation as the first Muslim female federal judge in the US is a momentous occasion. Her dedication to civil rights, commitment to justice, and groundbreaking achievement will serve as an inspiration for aspiring lawyers and advocates. With her appointment, the US judiciary takes a significant stride towards greater diversity and representation on the federal bench.