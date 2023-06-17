 
amazing
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Why is Ireland offering $92,000 and home on island to move there?

Web Desk

Inis Mor (Inishmore) the largest of the Aran Islands in Galway Bay in Ireland. — Twitter/@IrelandToday_
If you are in search of a new location to move to that gives you a great lifestyle experience, then what better deal can there be than Ireland, which gives you the opportunity to enjoy a lovely landscape and make some money at the same time?

The northwest European country is giving new opportunities to those who desire to renovate a rural paradise away from the chaos of modern life.

Ireland recently unveiled a plan to revive more than 20 idyllic islands off its western coast, including Inis Mór, a famous location known to have appeared in blockbuster movies.

Increased grants of up to €84,000 (nearly $92,000) will soon be made available to those willing to renovate abandoned or derelict homes and move in them, according to CNN.

"Though there are no restrictions on who can purchase real estate in Ireland, prospective island residents should be aware that owning a place does not grant you the right to occupy it.

The government website has the most recent information on the Our Living Islands policy and the current renovation programme.

According to the government website, five high-level strategic goals that islanders themselves have identified as crucial for ensuring the community's long-term sustainability serve as the policy's cornerstones.

The strategic goals discuss increasing the number of people living on the islands, boosting island economies' diversity, improving health and wellness services, strengthening local island communities, and creating smart, sustainable futures.

Additionally, the policy supports the 2023-2026 Action Plan, which involves 80 actions by stakeholders, directed by state agencies.

