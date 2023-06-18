Morocco fall to South Africa in thrilling AFCON qualifier. Twitter/CAF_Online

In a thrilling African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter, South Africa emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Morocco. The match showcased an incredible performance by the South African team, leaving their opponents stunned.



South Africa, known as Bafana Bafana, entered the game with an impressive unbeaten record of 16 consecutive AFCON qualifiers on home soil. With high expectations, they were tipped to secure a positive result against the visiting Moroccan team.

The game took an unexpected turn when Morocco's goalkeeper, Munir el Kajoui, made a costly mistake. A blunder by el Kajoui allowed a cross from South Africa's Percy Tau to slip from his grasp and find the back of the net, giving the home team an early lead.

South Africa capitalised on the momentum in the second half, taking advantage of defensive vulnerabilities in the Moroccan team. Zakhele Lepasa seized an opportunity and added a second goal, extending South Africa's lead.

However, Morocco fought back valiantly, determined to salvage the match. Hakim Ziyech displayed his brilliance by scoring a magnificent left-footed shot, reducing the deficit for the Atlas Lions.

Despite Morocco's efforts, they were unable to find an equaliser, resulting in their first official defeat since their remarkable journey to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

The clash between these two qualified teams showcased the prowess of African football giants. South Africa's captivating display thrilled the home crowd, while Morocco's fatigue from a demanding season may have contributed to their struggles.

With this victory, South Africa demonstrated their potential as a formidable force in African football. The win not only boosts their confidence but also solidifies their position in the AFCON qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in another AFCON qualifier, Zambia secured their place in the finals for the first time since 2015 with a convincing 3-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

These results highlight the competitiveness and unpredictability of African football, setting the stage for an exhilarating AFCON tournament ahead.