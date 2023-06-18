Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

A member of the moon sighting committee looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 12, 2021. — Reuters

Saudi Arabia's apex court has called for the Zil Hajj moon sighting today (Sunday), to determine the date for Eid ul Adha this year.



As predicted by Saudi Astronomical Center, Eid ul Adha is likely to fall on June 28 (Wednesday) in the kingdom if the Zil Hajj crescent is sighted today.

The countries where the moon is likely to be sighted this evening will also celebrate the festival on June 28.

As people gear up for Eid ul Adha, Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil Hajj moon is expected to be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

The Met Office said that the birth of moon is expected on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.