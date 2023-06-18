 
sports
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Former footballer Shumaila Sattar sent to jail over Jinnah House attack

Shumaila Sattar is a former goalkeeper — Facebook/ShumailaSattar
Among thousands of people detained over the May 9 violence, former Pakistan footballer Shumaila Sattar was one of the latest persons who got arrested by police in connection with the Jinnah House attack, Geo News reported Sunday. 

The footballer was arrested and sent to jail after police sought her judicial remand. She was identified through geo-fencing and taken into custody after police raided her house in Lahore. 

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department constituted five different joint investigation teams (JITs) to conduct an investigation into the arson on the Corp Commander House in Lahore, also known as the Jinnah House, as well as the attack on Askari Tower on May 9.

The five JITs, as per notifications issued by the department, will probe into the vandalism and arson on the structures located inside the provincial capital’s high-security zone.

All the JITs will investigate cases registered in the city’s different police stations in relation to the attack on the military installations.

One JIT has been constituted with the Iqbal Town Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Dr Aqeela Niaz Naqvi as the convener and four officers of the city’s police force which will conduct an investigation in case FIR No.108/23 in several sections registered on May 13 under PPC,7-ATA 1997 in the Sarwar Road police station.

Two JITs have been formed with City Division SP Investigation Dr Raza Tanveer as convener. One has been constituted with five other officers as members in case FIR No.1570/23 on May 11 under PPC,7-ATA 1997 in the Mughalpura police station, while another has been formed with four members in case FIR No.109/23 on May 13 in different sections under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 in the Sarwar Road police station.

Fourth JIT will be led by Sadar Division SP Investigation Abdul Hanan with four officers as members in case FIR No.1283/23 in numerous sections on May 12 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 in the Gulberg police station.

The convener of the fifth JIT will be Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood who will be joined by four officers as members in probe in case FIR No.1271/23 IN various sections on May 10 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 in the Gulberg police station.

