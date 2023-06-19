 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Syed Kosar Naqvi

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

By
Syed Kosar Naqvi

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Coniferous forest in Gallies Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO
Coniferous forest in Gallies Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO

  • One of the designated areas is Garam Chashma in Chitral.
  • UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere project manages Biosphere Reserves.
  • Programme focuses on supporting needs of local inhabitants.

ABBOTTABAD: Two of the scenic tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received international recognition as Biosphere Reserves by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, The News reported.

The KP has designated Biosphere Reserves, which include the Gallies Biosphere Reserve and Chitral Bashkar Garmchashma Biosphere Reserve. 

Both of these sites, particularly the forests, are considered protected areas of international significance.

Snowy landscape in Gallies Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO
Snowy landscape in Gallies Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO

One of the designated areas is Garam Chashma in Chitral, and the other extends from Bagnoter to Barian in Abbottabad district. The management and administration of these Biosphere Reserves are carried out under UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme.

Chitral Baskhar Garamchashma Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO
Chitral Baskhar Garamchashma Biosphere Reserve. — UNESCO

This programme focuses on supporting the needs of the local inhabitants while also sustaining the environmental system. The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has successfully met the strict prerequisites set by UNESCO for establishing this protected area.

This recognition not only brings attention to the beautiful areas of Galiyat but also highlights the importance of their conservation and the well-being of their inhabitants. 

"The efforts and recognition made by Chief Conservator of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for achieving international recognition is lauded and undoubtedly is a remarkable accomplishment," the publication added.

