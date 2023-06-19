 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin
Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin seemed in pre-martial bliss as they shared glimpse into their latest outing after confirming heir engagement in V Magazine.

In a carousel shared on Instagram, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum held his usual quirky humour, as he made funny poses, and featured his fiancée in the last image. He captioned it as, “POV: you’re with me at the botanical garden baby girl.”

Sprouse was dressed in dark blue jeans, a denim shirt and wore a cosy navy-blue jacket on top. His hair was tousled messily as he sported his ear studs.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian supermodel shared two images from her outing captioning, “How is it still sweater weather?” along with a white heart emoji.

Dressed in off-white pants, a knitted white crop top over a short, loose cream cardigan, the model looked effortlessly chic in her casual attire.

This is the first social media post, Sprouse made after announcing his engagement in an interview conducted by his twin, Cole.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained to the publication.

“What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

Palvin also noted that the couple wanted “to do it on our time.”

She added, “When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine.’”

“That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way,” she surmised.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez drops loved-up tribute for Ben Affleck on Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez drops loved-up tribute for Ben Affleck on Father’s Day
King Charles reminds Prince William of ‘precious’ family moments with Harry video

King Charles reminds Prince William of ‘precious’ family moments with Harry
Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky on Father's Day

Rihanna gushes over A$AP Rocky on Father's Day
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not dating anymore, source reveals

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello not dating anymore, source reveals

Robert Downey Jr. talks ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ collaboration with kids

Robert Downey Jr. talks ‘Downey’s Dream Cars’ collaboration with kids
Chris Hemsworth addresses ‘random run-in’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Hemsworth addresses ‘random run-in’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Royal photographer shares true feelings for taking Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait

Royal photographer shares true feelings for taking Prince William’s Father’s Day portrait
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet Father’s Day tribute for Nick Jonas: ‘Thank you for being ours’

Priyanka Chopra drops sweet Father’s Day tribute for Nick Jonas: ‘Thank you for being ours’
Priscilla Presley sets record straight amid feud rumours with Riley Keough video

Priscilla Presley sets record straight amid feud rumours with Riley Keough
Hilary Duff makes a special Father’s Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff makes a special Father’s Day tribute to husband Matthew Koma
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel their pregnancy is ‘complete miracle’

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker feel their pregnancy is ‘complete miracle’
Mads Mikkelsen counts blessings on 'Indiana Jones 5' part

Mads Mikkelsen counts blessings on 'Indiana Jones 5' part
Gal Gadot on 'Fast & Furious': 'They're like family'

Gal Gadot on 'Fast & Furious': 'They're like family'
Kourtney Kardashian fans slam 'pregnancy reveal' doubters

Kourtney Kardashian fans slam 'pregnancy reveal' doubters
Olivia Colman was 'desperate' for Marvel role: Here's why

Olivia Colman was 'desperate' for Marvel role: Here's why
'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie, fans complain

'Extraction 2' Sandro character spoils movie, fans complain
Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'

Prince William 'non-answer' over opening Palace for homeless: 'I push it'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'defrost' Royal hurt with 'shoots of growth' strategy
Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour video

Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour
Michael Shannon declined 'Star Wars', but why?

Michael Shannon declined 'Star Wars', but why?

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day' video

King Charles goes 'classy' in tribute to Prince Harry on 'Father's Day'