Dylan Sprouse strikes funny poses in first post with fiancée Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin seemed in pre-martial bliss as they shared glimpse into their latest outing after confirming heir engagement in V Magazine.

In a carousel shared on Instagram, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum held his usual quirky humour, as he made funny poses, and featured his fiancée in the last image. He captioned it as, “POV: you’re with me at the botanical garden baby girl.”

Sprouse was dressed in dark blue jeans, a denim shirt and wore a cosy navy-blue jacket on top. His hair was tousled messily as he sported his ear studs.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian supermodel shared two images from her outing captioning, “How is it still sweater weather?” along with a white heart emoji.

Dressed in off-white pants, a knitted white crop top over a short, loose cream cardigan, the model looked effortlessly chic in her casual attire.

This is the first social media post, Sprouse made after announcing his engagement in an interview conducted by his twin, Cole.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained to the publication.

“What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

Palvin also noted that the couple wanted “to do it on our time.”

She added, “When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, ‘Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine.’”

“That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way,” she surmised.