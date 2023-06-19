WATCH: 'Don't block my way,' robot waiter gets upset with customer

As technological advancements are intensifying, people are adopting different ways to perform tasks and seeking assistance from artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robots.



The AI-driven products such as ChatGPT and other systems have made their way into daily human lives, such as in hotels, market places where machines communicate and guide people as per their installed programmes.

In a somewhat similar occurrence, an old video clip once again gained traction from thousands of people which was shared on Instagram by a user.

In the video, it can be seen that in a restaurant, a person comes in front of the robot waiter and blocks the way, to which the robot promptly replies, in an apparently upsetting manner: "Don’t block my way. I have to work. Otherwise, I will be fired."

The video had a caption which read: "Artificial Intelligence Waitress Bot Gets Very Upset."

Many restaurants and companies have started to include robots in their workforce in which robots are taught to guide people, respond to their queries and offer them various respective services.

However, experts and tech leaders have been voicing concerns about handing over too much control to these AI robots and machines, with some anticipating an existential threat to humanity where the robots dominate.

There were thousands of views and likes on social media, with numerous people hilariously reacting to the robot-human interaction.

A comment by a user was seen, which read: "Robot is just trying to make a living; he doesn't want to be fired.”

"That robot can't get fired; the human that had that job got fired! And got replaced!" wrote a user.

"Another job is taken over by robots, and people think this is cute," a third user wrote.