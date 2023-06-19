Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Volunteers cover their heads with water-soaked towels, to beat the heat, while distributing water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, Pakistan, June 25, 2015 — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that heatwave-like conditions in most parts of the country may develop this week.

According to the Met Office, the day temperatures in the country are likely to rise gradually from June 20 to 24 due to the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

The temperatures in the daytime are expected to be 4°C to 6°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in Sindh, south Punjab and parts of Balochistan, the temperature is likely to be 2°C to 4°C above normal.

The Met department also said that occasional dust/thunderstorm with rain at isolated places (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period.

Possible impacts and advice

Due to the rise in temperature power and water demand will increase in the coming days, said the PMD.

It said that the farmers are advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly, while the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.