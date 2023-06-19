 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

King Charles has been urged to install Kate Middleton as Royal Lady of the Order as the Princess of Wales watched the service and procession from the sidelines.

Writing for expresss.co.uk, Digital Royal Editor Emily Frguson said Queen Camilla was only recently appointed to the prestigious order, with the late Queen bestowing her the honour last June.

"And now it’s time for King Charles to install his daughter-in-law - and future Queen - to the order as well," she wrote.

She said her exclusion from one of the most hallowed ceremonies in the royal calendar means she sticks out like a sore thumb and appears a royal outsider, despite her prominent position within the royal ranks.

Kate Middleton is admired by millions of royal fans for her dedication and commitment to the royal family.

She was defended by the royal family supporters when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton were one of the reason  behind their decision to step down as working royals and move to the US.

The Duke of Sussex also took aim at his brother in his explosive tell-all book "Spare".

He, however, has avoided from launching direct attacks against his sister-in-law.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony
US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans
Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation' video

Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal video

Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert video

Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert
Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day