 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold
Amanda Bynes called the cops herself for her second psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes has been placed in a psychiatric hold for the second time this year.

New developments in the case reveal that the former Nickelodeon star had been the one to call the cops for help.

Bynes was then detained by police and taken into custody for a mental health evaluation over the weekend, TMZ first reported.

The outlet reported that she seemingly failed the evaluation.

On Monday, sources told the outlet that the former child star was deemed a danger to herself and those around her. Now that Bynes is on a mandatory psychiatric hold, she can be held for up to 72 hours by law, via Page Six.

Following the incident, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Bynes is doing her best to take care of herself, but she is “inconsistent” when it comes to taking her medication.

“Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues,” the source said.

Bynes was previously taken in into custody and placed under a 72-hour psychiatric hold, on Monday, March 20th, 2023.

The All That alum allegedly waved down a passing car and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode on Sunday. She then called 911 on her own and was taken to a police station, where the mental health team determined she needed to be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, per TMZ.

The former child star has bipolar disorder and has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past. Bynes, 37, had allegedly not been taking her medication prior to being placed on a psychiatric hold.

Nearly one year ago, the Amanda Show star’s eight-year conservatorship under her mother, Lynn, was terminated after the judge overseeing the case decided that the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter

Bruce Willis daughter Rumer drops heartwarming pictures of actor with granddaughter

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy video

Scott Disick insecure about his kids after Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy

Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history video

Princess Charlotte 'comfortable' Father's Day dress has 25-year history
How 'firm' Kate Middleton 'mimes' her children to 'behave' in public video

How 'firm' Kate Middleton 'mimes' her children to 'behave' in public
Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition

Elliot Page says he was ‘devoured’ by ‘shame’ before transition
Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics video

Prince William offers explanation to Royal Family critics
Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS video

Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS
King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?

King Charles to follow in the footsteps of King Willem-Alexander?
King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?

King Charles, Prince William bar Prince Andrew from attending historic event?
Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts

Adele catches 'jock itch' after wearing Spanx to her Vegas concerts
Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates video

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony
US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans