 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023. — Reuters
Men transfer body bags carrying migrants who died after their boat capsized in the open sea off Greece, onboard a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel at the port of Kalamata, Greece, June 14, 2023. — Reuters

  • Govt's plan comes after hearing survivor accounts.
  • Sanaullah says probe against human traffickers underway.
  • As per foreign media, 80 people have died in the incident.

Days after the tragic boat capsizing incident near Greece's coast claimed the lives of hundreds of people, including Pakistanis, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan plans to take up the conduct of the Greek coast guard with their government.

The government's plan comes as a result of horrifying accounts of Pakistani survivors on the ill-fated boat, who said the ship was deliberately sunk and no rescue was provided. Reports in foreign media also revealed that Pakistanis were forced to the bottom of the trawler.

The interior minister added that the remaining Pakistani passengers, who survived the incident, shared their distressing experiences and highlighted the situation's gravity.

"Investigation into human trafficking is currently underway," Sanaullah said, speaking during Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan'.

He added that the authorities aim to crack down on smugglers with the strictest legal measures.

Commenting on the worsening issue of human trafficking, the minister said the government would seek international collaboration to combat these traffickers.

"Often, the culprits settle cases by paying off the victims. Shockingly, it has been revealed that the accused were receiving amounts ranging from Rs20,00,000 to Rs25,00,000 per person," he added.

Additionally, Sanaullah said, a committee has been established to tackle the issue of human trafficking, with a deadline of one week to complete their investigation and submit a comprehensive report.

Surprisingly, he added, human rights organisations have largely overlooked this critical issue, focusing on relatively minor concerns instead.

FIA to take down traffickers

A day earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) formed teams in major cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, to bring the human traffickers to justice, expanding the scope of its investigation into the boat tragedy.

The decision was made during a meeting held with FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt at the agency's headquarters in Islamabad, according to a statement issued by the FIA.

Authorities in Europe still have no clear idea how many people were aboard the boat when it sank — estimates range from 400 to over 700 — but hundreds likely came from Pakistan, and many from Azad Jammu Kashmir. As per foreign media reports, 80 people have died, and hundreds are still missing.

Chairing the meeting, the FIA DG directed to complete the investigations against the human traffickers in connection with the Greece shipwreck at the earliest.

“To prevent such incidents in the future, a meeting of the FIA’s inter-agency task force has also been called tomorrow in which an effective strategy will be chalked out,” read the statement.

Terming the human traffickers and their facilitators “international culprits”, the FIA DG directed to take action against the content relating to crossing the border illegally on social media.

The meeting was told the 83 residents of Punjab were still missing in the tragic incident.

More From World:

Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US

Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US
Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage
Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada

Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada
Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia
3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid
Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit

Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit
US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans

US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans
Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck

Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck
All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit

All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit
When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?

When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?
Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead

Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead
Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing
Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted
Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical

Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical
2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater

2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater
Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today
Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit

Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit
Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely

Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely
Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17

Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip
Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West

Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West