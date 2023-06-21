 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Five crucial facts about submarine that is on oxygen countdown

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

The Polar Prince, the vessel transported the missing submersible to the North Atlantic Ocean. Facebook/Hamish Harding
A deep-diving tourist submersible named Titan has vanished near the legendary Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic. The most critical aspect of this puzzling situation revolves around the limited oxygen supply remaining on board. 

With approximately 40 hours of breathable air for the five-person crew, time is of the essence, as the oxygen is estimated to deplete by 7am EST.

The Enigmatic Disappearance

The Titan submersible, which embarked on a mission to explore the renowned Titanic wreckage, has gone missing despite extensive search efforts by United States and Canadian authorities. The fate of the submarine remains shrouded in mystery, leaving experts and rescuers on edge.

The Oxygen Countdown

The most pressing concern lies in the dwindling oxygen supply inside the submersible. With an estimated 40 hours of breathable air remaining, the crew faces a race against time to be rescued before the critical oxygen level reaches its depletion point.

Delving into the Expedition

OceanGate Expeditions organised the ill-fated eight-day journey, commencing from Newfoundland, Canada. The participants embarked on a 400-nautical mile voyage to reach the Titanic wreckage site, situated approximately 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Crew Composition and Notable Figures

Onboard the Titan were five individuals, including a pilot and four "mission specialists." Notable figures among them are Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceanGate, and Hamish Harding, a British businessman who previously conquered the depths of the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean.

Challenges in the Search and Rescue Operation

The search for the missing submersible faces multiple challenges. The exact cause of the loss of contact remains unknown, hampering efforts to pinpoint the submersible's location relative to the Titanic wreckage. Moreover, the immense depth of nearly 13,000 feet poses significant difficulties for potential rescue operations.

As the search intensifies, authorities are sparing no effort to locate and retrieve the missing submersible. Coordination with naval forces, deployment of aerial and underwater search equipment, and exploration of all available leads are underway, all in the hopes of a successful rescue mission.

The disappearance of the Titan submersible highlights the inherent risks and complexities associated with deep-sea exploration. While uncertainty looms, there remains optimism that a successful rescue operation will be mounted, bringing the submersible and its crew safely back to the surface and unraveling the mysteries that lie beneath the vast ocean depths.

