What Pat Cummins says about his landmark Ashes opener victory?

Pat Cummins said this was the best Test win he has ever been a part of. Twitter/plalor

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, has described leading his team to a thrilling victory in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston as the pinnacle of his Test career.

In a remarkable display of resilience, Cummins smashed an unbeaten 44 runs to guide Australia to a successful chase of 281, forming an unbroken ninth-wicket partnership of 55 runs with Nathan Lyon. The victory came on the final day of the match when Australia seemed on the verge of defeat at 227-8.

"Yeah, I would be lying if I said it didn´t (cross my mind)," Cummins told reporters.

"We were on the other side of one in the last series here. When you´re on the other side it feels like one that´s got away and it really hurts.

"It´s a really happy dressing room in there. A lot of those guys were there at Headingley and to clinch one that was perhaps out of our grasp for a little while there is pretty satisfying."

Reflecting on the win, Cummins admitted that this triumph surpassed any other in his 51-Test career. He underscored the significance of starting an Ashes series with a victory, asserting that it was undoubtedly his number one accomplishment.

"The fans were pretty noisy out on the hill," said Cummins. "Win or lose we are pretty comfortable with how we go about it."

Cummins said, "We´ve been really good for the last 20 Test matches over two years... We are at our best when we play at our own pace and tempo."

The memories of their loss in the 2019 Ashes series, where England's Ben Stokes single-handedly guided his team to a remarkable win, lingered in Cummins' mind. This time, however, Australia clinched a victory that had seemed out of reach, making the win all the more satisfying for the team.

The Australian media celebrated Cummins' heroic batting performance, describing it as the final blow of a well-executed "rope-a-dope" strategy that led to a thrilling two-wicket win. Cummins' unbeaten innings was seen as an inspired response to Stokes' match-winning performance in the previous Ashes series. The Sydney Morning Herald highlighted Cummins' ability to take a punch and hailed his leadership skills over the past two years.

Cummins attributed the team's success to their steadfast approach, unaffected by the criticism from some sections of the crowd who labeled their play as "boring." He underlined that regardless of the outcome, the team remains confident in their playing style. The victory in the first match of the series marked a momentous week for Cummins, who could celebrate with his father after the loss of his mother earlier this year.

The intense Ashes contest showcased the enduring spirit of one of cricket's oldest and most iconic rivalries. The nail-biting finish left cricket fans captivated and eager for the next test match, set to take place at Lord's in the coming week.