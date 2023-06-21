‘No Hard Feelings’ costar praises Jennifer Lawrence for making him ‘defer’ Harvard

Andrew Barth Feldman had to take a break from his studies at Harvard so that he could film raunchy comedy movie, No Hard Feelings, alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

JLaw dished on how she roped in Feldman for the role and convinced him to put his studies on hold.

“I mean, when Andrew left his audition, the door closed and we all looked at each other and we were like, ‘That’s our – that’s Percy,’” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight during the premiere in New York City Tuesday, June 21st, 2023.

“And then they were like there’s one complication, he’s supposed to go to Harvard, and we were like, ‘Is that a joke?’” Lawrence explained.

“He was fully the character, so I called him and said, ‘Andrew, I have really bad news you’re not gonna be able to finish your semester at Harvard,’” she continued. “He’s gonna have to defer, or whatever college school words are.”

Moreover, Feldman was more than ready to jump on-board and not miss the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Harvard is still there. I can go back, but this movie was once in a lifetime,” he told ET.

He also divulged what he learnt from Lawrence which he wouldn’t learn at the Ivy League school.

“This is an industry I care so much about; this is a movie I care so much about, and from her, I learned how to be kind and do all of this. How to do all of this and keep a head on my shoulders,” he shared.

“Let the, you know, the Jennifer Lawrence of it all – she lets it fade into the background so much. She’s a person first, she’s a mother first, she’s a friend first and that was a huge, huge thing to learn.”

He added, “I learned everything from her. She’s amazing.”