WATCH: Mexican mayor kisses his crocodile bride with snout tied shut

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

A mayor of a small town in Mexico has married a female crocodile following an age-old ritual, which is believed to bring prosperity to the land, BBC reported.

The groom Victor Hugo Sosa kissed the lean crocodile, dressed in white like a bride, who had its snout tied shut with a string.

He carried the seven-year-old reptile in his arms amid all the festivities and music a proper wedding could have.

Nicknamed "little princess", is believed to bring water and good harvest in the season as she represents a deity linked with mother earth.

"Her marriage to the local leader symbolises the joining of humans with the divine," the publication stated.

The ritual of marrying crocodiles dates back to Oaxaca state's Chontal and Huave indigenous communities.

"It is the union of two cultures. The union of the Huaves and the Chontales," the publication quoted the groom as saying. 

