 
menu menu menu

UN to hold urgent meeting on Holy Quran desecration after Pakistan's request

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

View of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 12, 2022. — Reuters/File
View of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 12, 2022. — Reuters/File 
  • UN rights council will hold urgent debate on religious hatred.
  • Urgent meeting will most likely be convened this week.
  • Development comes after Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden.

GENEVA: Amid world-wide protests and outrage over the recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent session to address Islamophobia and religious hatred.

Addressing a press briefing, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based UN council said that the session will discuss the rising religious hatred in the world.

The development came after the latest incident of Holy Quran's desecration in Sweden when a man set a copy of the sacred book ablaze outside a mosque in the country's capital city on the eve of Eid ul Adha.

Salwan Momika, 37, who fled from Iraq to Sweden several years ago, stomped on the holy book and set several pages alight as Muslims around the world began marking the Eid ul Adha holiday and as the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in session until July 14, will change its agenda to stage an urgent debate, following a request from Pakistan.

"The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate to ´discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by the current desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries´," council spokesman Pascal Sim told reporters, citing the wording of the request.

"This urgent debate will be convened following a request of Pakistan, sent on behalf of several members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, including those that are members of the Human Rights Council.

"The urgent debate will most likely be convened this week at a date and time to be determined by the bureau of the Human Rights Council that is meeting today."

There are 47 members of the Human Rights Council. The UN´s top rights body is currently in the second of its three regular sessions per year.

— With additional input from AFP

More From World:

Woman becomes alligator's breakfast during morning dog walk

Woman becomes alligator's breakfast during morning dog walk
Philadelphia shooting: Police arrest Kimbrady Carriker for killing 5 in Kingsessing

Philadelphia shooting: Police arrest Kimbrady Carriker for killing 5 in Kingsessing
Radioactive: South Korea softens stance on Fukushima water release

Radioactive: South Korea softens stance on Fukushima water release
Philadelphia shooting: What do we know about victims so far?

Philadelphia shooting: What do we know about victims so far?
Heavy rains, severe flooding kills 15 in China, causing thousands to flee

Heavy rains, severe flooding kills 15 in China, causing thousands to flee
Independence day shootings leave near dozen dead in US

Independence day shootings leave near dozen dead in US
Dangerously close: Picnickers escape shark attack as it swims past them video

Dangerously close: Picnickers escape shark attack as it swims past them
White House drug scandal: Did Hunter Biden smuggle cocaine to West Wing?

White House drug scandal: Did Hunter Biden smuggle cocaine to West Wing?
Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes amid pullout of troops from Jenin

Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes amid pullout of troops from Jenin
Monday becomes hottest day ever recorded, says US climate data

Monday becomes hottest day ever recorded, says US climate data
Woman found alive after days of being stuck in mud

Woman found alive after days of being stuck in mud
Judge restricts Biden admin's social media communications

Judge restricts Biden admin's social media communications
Secret Service probes suspected cocaine discovered at White House

Secret Service probes suspected cocaine discovered at White House
Taliban order to shut down beauty parlours in Afghanistan

Taliban order to shut down beauty parlours in Afghanistan
Tel Aviv attack leaves 7 hurt as Israel continues operation in West Bank

Tel Aviv attack leaves 7 hurt as Israel continues operation in West Bank
July 4: Two out of three Americans don't know true meaning of Independence Day

July 4: Two out of three Americans don't know true meaning of Independence Day
Last leisure: Titan riders likely listened to music, watched sea life before implosion

Last leisure: Titan riders likely listened to music, watched sea life before implosion
Mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, leaves 3 dead

Mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, leaves 3 dead