Pierce Brosnan on how wife Keely ‘supported’ him finding his passion for art

Pierce Brosnan shares insights into his creative side after solo gallery exhibition

Pierce Brosnan has recently shared insight into his creative side after his solo gallery exhibition in Los Angeles with the support of his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.



Speaking to ARTnews about his experience, the James Bond star revealed, “I was this young man with aspirations to do album covers. I'd found my passion. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by artists.”

“They only let me draw the straight lines. I'd make cups of tea and water the spider plants. I was so happy,” said the 70-year-old actor.

Gushing over his wife Keely, Pierce disclosed that his wife would leave “notepads by the phone” and he would draw while having discussions to hone his creativity.

The experience, the actor recalled, was “quite revealing”.

“It's a much more insular feeling, to show your work as an artist, as a painter,” he stated.

Pierce added, “There are always moments of doubt when you expose yourself in that way, but as in life, all roads lead to ‘if not now, when?’”

Meanwhile, Keely and Pierce were co-curators of the gallery as he stated, “I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, ‘Let's try for a show’.”

“She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work,” he concluded.