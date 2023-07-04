 
menu menu menu

Pierce Brosnan on how wife Keely ‘supported’ him finding his passion for art

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Pierce Brosnan shares insights into his creative side after solo gallery exhibition
Pierce Brosnan shares insights into his creative side after solo gallery exhibition

Pierce Brosnan has recently shared insight into his creative side after his solo gallery exhibition in Los Angeles with the support of his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Speaking to ARTnews about his experience, the James Bond star revealed, “I was this young man with aspirations to do album covers. I'd found my passion. For the first time in my life, I was surrounded by artists.”

“They only let me draw the straight lines. I'd make cups of tea and water the spider plants. I was so happy,” said the 70-year-old actor.

Gushing over his wife Keely, Pierce disclosed that his wife would leave “notepads by the phone” and he would draw while having discussions to hone his creativity.

The experience, the actor recalled, was “quite revealing”.

“It's a much more insular feeling, to show your work as an artist, as a painter,” he stated.

Pierce added, “There are always moments of doubt when you expose yourself in that way, but as in life, all roads lead to ‘if not now, when?’”

Meanwhile, Keely and Pierce were co-curators of the gallery as he stated, “I never thought about having my paintings going out into the world, but Keely documented it all and said, ‘Let's try for a show’.”

“She has a strong hand in the work, in the celebration of the work and the love that she has for the work,” he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American