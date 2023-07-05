Watch: A wrong turn that cost $7000

Senbere Teferi makes a wrong turn before the finish line of the Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 4, 2023. —WXIA

The highly anticipated Peachtree Road Race, a prestigious 10-kilometre event held annually on July 4th, witnessed an unexpected turn of events as defending champion Senbere Teferi veered off course just moments before the finish line.

Teferi had been leading the women's elite division of the race, but a wrong turn allowed Fotyen Tesfay to seize victory and claim the coveted title.

As the race neared its conclusion, the top three contenders in the women's elite division were on the verge of crossing the finish line. Teferi, aiming to defend her 2022 title, held a prominent lead, closely followed by Tesfay. However, in a surprising turn of events, Teferi made a crucial mistake, taking a right turn instead of continuing straight ahead, thus deviating from the intended route.

Tesfay, recognising Teferi's error, capitalised on the situation and maintained her course, ultimately becoming the first athlete to reach the finish line. According to online results, Tesfay's impressive time was recorded as 30 minutes and 43 seconds. In contrast, Teferi, who lost valuable seconds due to the navigation mishap, finished in third place, four seconds behind Tesfay.

The consequence of Teferi's wrong turn extended beyond a missed victory, as it also impacted the distribution of prize money. The winner of the Peachtree Road Race receives a generous $10,000, while second and third place are awarded $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Tesfay expressed her disappointment at Teferi's mistake during a post-race interview conducted through a translator. She shared her initial confusion about the location of the finish line but remained focused on her own race. Tesfay's determination paid off when she witnessed Teferi's erroneous turn and promptly pushed forward to secure her well-deserved victory.

The Peachtree Road Race, now in its 54th edition, attracts approximately 50,000 participants each year. This unexpected turn of events adds another chapter to the race's storied history and highlights the importance of precision and focus in highly competitive athletic competitions.