Harry Styles feels ‘bad’ ex Olivia Wilde ‘ego was bruised’ after their breakup

|July 05, 2023

Harry Styles will not reconcile with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde no matter how much she wants them to reconnect ever since they decided to take a break.

According to Heat Magazine, the former One Direction star loves his freedom and would never consider getting back together with the Don’t Worry Darling director.

Following their breakup after two-year-long romance, some sources alleged that Wilde was "very upset" with some alleging that she still "clearly yearns for what they used to have"

However, Styles has "no interest in turning back the clock" with Wilde even though he "feels bad" that the actor-director’s ego was "bruised" but has "no interest in turning back the clock.”

The As It Was hitmaker is said to be not the kind of person to ignore anybody especially someone he has dated in the past, but the insider said he is "frustrated" that she "won't take no for an answer."

By the end of their relationship, Wilde allegedly became "way too intense" as she was "always" talking about living together and getting married.

Which made Styles "felt crowded," the source claimed before adding that the singer felt he "dodged a bullet" after ending things with her as he "likes his freedom".

As for Wilde, sources close to her claim that all speculations about her "pining" for her ex is just "gossip." 

