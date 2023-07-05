Tom Cruise reveals he has no plans to retire, wants to keep making movies till he’s 80

File Footage

Tom Cruise revealed he has no plans to retire anytime soon as he takes inspiration from Harrison Ford who is still making action movies at age 80.

The Top Gun star, whose blockbuster film Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will hit the theaters this month, said he wants to keep making movies for the next 20 years.

On his 61st birthday on 3rd July, the Hollywood hunk was asked about his retirement plans by The Sydney Morning Herald.

In response, Cruise gushed over the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star, revealing he inspires him to keep working and making movies despite old age.

“Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going at that age, I've got 20 years to catch up with him,” the superstar said of the 80-year-old actor.

“I hope to keep making Mission Impossible films until I'm his age,” he added.

The Jerry Maguire star always leaves his fans awe-struck by doing his own stunts no matter how terrifying they look.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cruise talked about his death-defying motorcycle stunt on first day of shoot his upcoming action-thriller.

"Well, we know either we're gonna continue with the film or we're not," Cruise jokingly said of the challenging stunt. "Let's know day one... Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite?"

With a more serious tone, the Hollywood hunk added, "I was training and I was ready. It was years preparing.”

Cruise continued: “I mean, I've been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes... It all kind of came to that moment."

"You have to be razor sharp when you do something like that, so it was very important as we were prepping the film that that actually was the first thing [to shoot],” he revealed.

“Because I don't want to drop that and go shoot other things and then have my mind somewhere else,” the superstar shared. "Everyone was prepped, let's just get it done."

The action-packed thriller will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.



