Heavy rains, severe flooding kills 15 in China, causing thousands to flee

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Paramilitary policemen search an area after it was flooded by heavy rains in China´s southwestern Chongqing on July 4, 2023. — AFP
Paramilitary policemen search an area after it was flooded by heavy rains in China´s southwestern Chongqing on July 4, 2023. — AFP

  • President Xi directs authorities to ensure public safety.
  • Chongqing floods force thousands to flee their homes.
  • Rains disrupt lives of 130,000, damages 7,500 hectares of crops.

Heavy rains and severe flooding in the southwestern city Chinese city of Chongqing leave at least 15 dead as climate change caused a transformation in the global weather causing acute thunderstorms and extreme conditions in a number of countries.

China has been under the wrath of extreme weather conditions as it has recorded record temperatures and hottest days, impacting the second most populous country, and causing misery to the people.

President Xi Jinping directed authorities to carry out greater efforts to protect the public from extreme weather, as people have been forced to flee their homes due to flooding.

In the sprawling city of Chongqing, floods have forced thousands from their residences, with bridges destroyed, and cars washed away.

According to the authorities, 15 people were killed over recent days, four were missing as of early Wednesday, Chinese broadcaster Xinhua News reported.

The latest round of heavy rain has disrupted the lives of more than 130,000 people and damaged more than 7,500 hectares of crops, Xinhua reported.

Paramilitary policemen evacuate a resident after flooding caused by heavy rains in Chongqing. — AFP
Paramilitary policemen evacuate a resident after flooding caused by heavy rains in Chongqing. — AFP

In Wanzhou district, northeast of Chongqing, floods have caused 227.8 million yuan ($31.5 million) worth of economic losses, state media CCTV said.

Videos on social media showed raging rivers in towns and cities, and people being evacuated through waist-deep water. One clip showed rescuers breaking through a window security mesh to reach people trapped in an apartment.

Xi demanded that authorities at all levels give top priority to ensuring the safety of people and property, and he called on the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the ministries of emergency management and water resources to improve their coordination and warnings, Xinhua reported.

Paramilitary policemen clear a street after flooding caused by heavy rains in Chongqing. — AFP
Paramilitary policemen clear a street after flooding caused by heavy rains in Chongqing. — AFP

The finance and emergency management ministries announced 320 million yuan in emergency funds to aid disaster relief, including for Chongqing.

The Ministry of Water Resources launched flood emergency responses for the Inner Mongolia region, and Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, CCTV reported.

Heavy rain is expected in those areas Wednesday, state media reported.

