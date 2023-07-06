Trump accuses Bidens of cocaine connection in White House

Former President Donald Trump alleged Biden of connection to White House cocaine ciscovery. AFP/File

Former President Donald Trump launched a baseless attack on Wednesday, suggesting that a baggie of cocaine discovered at the White House over the weekend belonged to President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The allegations came after US Secret Service agents found the powder cocaine during a routine security sweep of the West Wing. Contrary to Trump's claims, lab analysis confirmed the substance to be cocaine. The story remained in the spotlight as a Republican senator demanded answers from the Secret Service, while reporters sought further details from the White House.

In a series of social media posts on Truth Social, Trump insinuated that the cocaine was meant for the use of Hunter and Joe Biden, dismissing any other possibility. He wrote, "Does anybody really believe that the cocaine found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?" Trump also anticipated that the media would downplay the discovery, asserting that they would label it as a small amount or mere crushed aspirin, ultimately leading to the story's disappearance.

Amidst the baseless accusations, Trump also targeted Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department to handle cases against the former president. Trump questioned Smith's appearance, saying, "Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump-hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the cocaine? He looks like a crackhead to me!" However, it is important to note that Trump's remarks lack any factual basis.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed that the cocaine was discovered in a heavily trafficked area frequently visited by both staff and visitors. She clarified that the president, first lady, and their family were not present during the incident, as they had spent the weekend at Camp David. The Secret Service, responsible for White House security, launched an investigation into the origin and circumstances surrounding the cocaine's presence.

While the former president attempted to divert attention with his groundless claims, the focus remained on the Secret Service's investigation and the demand for answers from a Republican senator. The lab analysis verifying the substance as cocaine reinforced the seriousness of the situation.

It is crucial to underscore that President Joe Biden and his family were not connected to the incident, as they were not in the White House at the time. Hunter Biden's public struggles with addiction do not justify baseless allegations. The White House remains committed to cooperating with authorities to ensure the security and integrity of the premises.