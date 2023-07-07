PSG sign Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar on free transfers

Defender Milan Skriniar (left) and forward Marco Asensio. — Reuters/File

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) signed forward Marco Asensio and defender Milan Skriniar on free transfers, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old winger will remain in the French capital on a three-year contract till 2026.

“Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Marco Asensio. The Spanish forward joins the Parisian club on a three-year deal through to June 2026,” the club said in an official statement.



Marco Asensio has won 17 titles playing for Real Madrid, which included three European Cups, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three La Liga, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” said Marco Asensio on joining PSG. “I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals.”

Asensio featured in 286 matches for Los Blancos and netted 61 goals and assisted 32 times.

PSG also confirmed another signing, announcing Skriniar on the same day. The Slovakian defender joined the French club on a five-year deal from Inter Milan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Luis Enrique was announced as the new PSG manager signing a two-year deal.

Enrique, 53, joined the French capital after spending seven months as a free agent leaving his role as Spain's head coach after they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Morocco in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Luis Enrique has been named as its first team's new head coach, with the Spanish manager signing a two-year contract,” the club stated in an official statement.

"I'm delighted to be joining Paris in order to enjoy a new experience," Enrique said on joining PSG. "It's so exciting to meet new people, to live in this city, to learn a new language and, above all, to manage PSG."

Luis Enrique has previously managed Spanish club FC Barcelona (FCB) where he spent three seasons and guided the club to nine titles.

The Spaniard won the treble in his first season with the Catalan club where he defeated Real Madrid in the league title race, Juventus in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final and Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey final.