Prince William envies Major Johnny Thompson?

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Major Johnny Thompson set the internet on fire as his videos from King Charles' Scotland visit emerged online.

Royal fans couldn't help praising him as he accompanied the monarch during royal engagements.

In the videos that surfaced online, the king's equerry looked dapper in kilt, a dress which future king William has avoided wearing.

According to a report in express.co.uk, Prince William has no intention of showing his legs by following a royal tradition in Scotland.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week.

During the ceremony, the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland – the oldest Crown Jewels in the world – and new music was written specially for the occasion.

According to express.co.uk, men in the Royal Family typically wear kilts when they are in Scotland marking a centuries-old tradition.

The publication reported that Prince William and Prince Harry have never been seen wearing kilts since they entered adulthood.

The monarch was recently photographed wearing a kilt, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip, who marked the tradition which has stood for generations, dating back to Queen Victoria's reign.

When the King received Scotland first minister at Palace of Holyroodhouse, his equerry Major Johnny Thompson was also seen wearing kilt.

Royal fans said the officer of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland looked handsome in outfit.

Prince William and Harry wore them when they were children and it's not known why the Princes of Wales avoids donning the Scottish dress.

His unwillingness to wear kilt also raises question whether he would not wear it when he becomes the king.

