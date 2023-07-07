 
Bradley Cooper shares how he looks at daughter Lea's future

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Bradley Cooper's daughter Lea is six-years-old

Bradley Cooper opened up about how he looks at his and Irina Shayk’s daughter, Lea's, future. 

While talking about his point of view regarding parenthood at Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Cooper said that he is hopeful that his daughter will learn from his mistakes.

"I mean you learn from your predecessor's mistakes, and I'll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from and then being rigorous with myself to grow”, reports E!

The Hangover actor also remembered his late father and wished for him to be around today.

“I wish my dad was around to enjoy more of it, but we all recognize how lucky we've been.”

"It was a blessing though. He gave me a huge gift; he died in my arms. To see that kind of factual example of mortality."

Cooper shared how his life and view of life changed after his father’s death.

The 48-year-old actor said: "Some ways for the worst. I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after, for a little bit. Just like, wow I'm gonna die.”

“It was not great for a little bit until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am and try to find peace with that. And then it sorta evened out."

"It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment,

 "Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like, is this weird? Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons."

