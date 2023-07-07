 
Lewis Capaldi makes big claim about music industry: ‘nobody knows anything’

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Lewis Capaldi is giving his first interview since cancelling all his upcoming gigs.

The singer, 26, appeared on the hugely popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones where he was asked about what he has learned during his years in the music industry.

The Scottish hitmaker replied that he has learned that no one knows which song or album will end up being a hit, and many tracks he thought would be a success didn't work out.

He said: 'The question is a good one. Right, you just learn that you don't know anything. You learn you don't know anything and nobody has the answers.

'You don't know what a hit is - every time I think a song is a smash hit, it's been a complete abject f*****g failure. Labels know nothing, you know nothing. Nobody knows anything. No offence."

Lewis was also asked about his struggles with imposter syndrome despite his huge success. He gave a sarcastic answer proclaiming that 'life is meaningless'.

The singer joked: 'I was on the verge of a panic attack. My advice for people struggling? It's such a good question.

'If you're feeling like an imposter, it's probably because you suck. You're going to die alone everybody is what I'm saying to you [sic]."

The interview comes after Lewis announced an extended break from touring due to his Tourette's syndrome after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set - raising fears over the future of his music career.


