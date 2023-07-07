Prince Harry's handing Archie, Lilibet ‘life-changing ripple effects’

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to suffer greatly when it comes to the impossible choice he made for Archie and Lilibet because its going to have a ‘bad ripple effect’.



A series of warnings into the disastrous impact of Prince Harry's decision has been addressed by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to a report by News.com.au Ms Elser started the conversation off by saying, “Let me make one thing clear here: Say what you will about le Sussex mère and père, but you would be hard-pressed to find two parents more adoring than them.”

“In ditching the UK for the US and ‘freedom’, they clearly did what they thought was right for their children’s futures," she also added while referencing the entire move.

Before signing off though, Ms Elser also noted the challenges Archie and Lilibet are 'sure to face' in the years to come.

Mainly because “it’s impossible not to see the ripple effects of that one choice for Archie and Lili in terms of just how exposed their lives will be, and already are, in contrast to their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

For those unversed, this admission also highlights the stark contrast between the lives of the Windsor's vs the Sussexes, even though one isn't 'obligated' to share every milestone, while the other has 'no choice' in the matter.