Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's fans have been left guessing about the woman seen in his latest Instagram picture.

The photo shows a blonde woman wrapping her arms around the singer's neck, with her face hidden behind Zayn's head.

Some fans said the woman was Selena Gomez while others thought she is the singer's former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Malik shared the post to tease his fans about his upcoming music video. The singer had released a teaser for his much-awaited album a couple of days ago.

The former One Direction member announced new music last week with a small snippet of the song.

Zayn released a small snippet of his upcoming song without a caption. The clip featured him wearing a leather jacket, riding a bike, lighting a cigarette and standing on a bridge overseeing the city.