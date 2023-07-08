Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Prince William and Kate Middleton's show-stopping stunt during their latest outing has reminded royal fans of King Charles and Princess Diana's decades-old iconic moment.

Kate and William’s romantic gesture on the polo field calls back to Diana and Charles' kisses on the pitch.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a rare public smooch at the Royal Charity Polo Day at Guards Polo Club on Thursday before William collected his trophy.

The moment was reminiscent of the PDA Prince William and Harry's parents, the two shared on the polo field decades earlier.

Diana, who tragically died in Paris car crash in 1997, would similarly support then-Prince Charles at his polo matches during the years of their marriage.

Even though romance is not a norm when it comes to the royals as fans are less likely to see PDA from the royals, the couple would often kiss at the the events.



While Prince William and Princess Kate’s latest public display of affection might be an unusual sight, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples showing romance in public — it's at their own discretion.