SAPM takes notice of woman's harassment in Islamabad

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|July 08, 2023

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik. — Instagram/@jawadsohrabmalik
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik Saturday took notice of an incident of a woman's harassment in the federal capital and summoned a report from the capital's top cop.

In a statement, the special assistant said the video of a woman being harassed in Islamabad's F-9 Park went viral on social media was "unfortunate".

"Until now, no person has registered a complaint. However, a case has been lodged on the complaint of a police officer of Margalla Police Station," the SAPM said.

The special assistant added that a strategy to arrest the suspect had been devised.

"The incident's footage has been sent to Punjab Forensic Science Agency, and the images have been forwarded to Nadra," Malik said.

He further shared that a special team to interrogate the employees of the park had also been constituted under the leadership of Kohsar Police Station's SSP.

The woman was recently harassed in the federal capital's F-9 Park, according to The News, by a man doing lewd acts in front of her.

