 
menu menu menu

Alicia Silverstone looks drop-dead gorgeous in high-fashion poses

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Alicia Silverstone looks drop-dead gorgeous in high-fashion poses
Alicia Silverstone looks drop-dead gorgeous in high-fashion poses

Alicia Silverstone has left everyone jaw-dropped with her new snaps shared on social media.

Alicia was one of the most in-demand actresses of the 1990's, and now three decades later it looks like she is staking her claim to be the next great fashion model.

The 46-year-old actress - who was recently seen on a hike - proved to be Christian Siriano's fashion muse of the moment as she took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself striking a pose decked out in another Siriano creation during their stay in scenic Lake Como, Italy.

The duo started documenting their time with photoshoots at a striking residence on Lake Como more than a week ago.

For this latest image, the actress looked absolutely sensational as she stood on the steps of the gorgeous stone home in a sheer black-patterned gown that was long enough to fall several feet in every direction.

'Alexa, play “Back To Black” by Amy Winehouse Csiriano,' the Mean Girls star, 46, joked, in a reference to Amazon's personal digital assistant, named Alexa, that lets users command streaming music with a voice command.

The second picture of the designer's post showed Silverstone staring directly at the camera but looking almost like she has a frown on her face.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state