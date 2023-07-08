 
menu menu menu

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Steve-Os Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Comedian Steve-O recently pulled out a stunt of jumping off London's Tower Bridge and was detained by police after that. 

He has revealed the details of what happened after police detained him.

He carried out the stunt in order to promote the UK leg of his Bucket List comedy tour.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said, "I knew I could do it because I did the exact same thing almost exactly 20 years ago."

'By the time I got out of the water, the cops were swarming me. This kind of police was unnecessary,' adding 'but bless their hearts because they were so nice'.

He revealed that he expected trouble before pulling the stunt but knew that he can't be deported as he is British.

"It was funny and symbolic because as soon as I got out of the water I was already behind bars," he revealed.

He added that the cops just wanted me out of there that's why they put him in the cop car.

He continued 'As far as formal charges or tickets, they said I wasn't in trouble and wanted me to have a good day.'

The biggest issue the police had with his stunt wasn't any broken law but suicide attempts.

As the supervisor told him that three people have jumped off the bridge in the same as he did, to kill themselves and one of them was successful.

He told that the cops were very sensitive and serious about suicide attempts and underscored their concern in an effective manner. 

More From Entertainment:

Ricky Martin files for divorce, demands joint custody of kids with Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin files for divorce, demands joint custody of kids with Jwan Yosef
Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero

Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’