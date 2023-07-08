Denzel Washington reveals the name of his hero

Denzel Washington showered praises on Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood in his recent interview with Reader's Digest.



“Clint Eastwood is my hero” he said explaining the interview that the appeal of directing for him is as much about helping others find their footing as it is about taking control on set.



He said: “I like seeing other people do well. I enjoy finding young kids and sharing what I know with them. I like the collaboration. Also, I’m looking down the line. Clint Eastwood is my hero. This guy just seamlessly segued from one career to another.”



Washington made his debut as a director with Antwone Fisher in 2002; he also directed The Great Debaters (2007) and Fences (2016).



Actor actor also talked about how much he enjoyed meeting Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart and American football player Gale Sayers.



Washington has received much critical acclaim for his film work since the 1990s, including his portrayals of real-life figures such as South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko in Cry Freedom (1987), Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X in Malcolm X (1992), boxer Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in The Hurricane (1999), football coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans (2000), poet and educator Melvin B. Tolson in The Great Debaters (2007), and drug kingpin Frank Lucas in American Gangster.





