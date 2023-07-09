 
Biden set to meet King Charles and PM Sunak during UK visit

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

King Charles (Left) and US President Biden.. telegraph.co.uk
President Joe Biden is embarking on a brief visit to the UK in an effort to reinforce the strong relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. 

The highlight of his visit will be meetings with King Charles and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Climate change discussions are expected to be at the forefront of these meetings, aligning with both leaders' commitment to addressing environmental challenges.

During their meeting at Windsor Castle, President Biden and King Charles will focus on climate issues, a topic close to the heart of the monarch, who has been actively campaigning on the matter for over five decades. Biden had previously commended the king's leadership in this area, stating, "We need you badly." The meeting serves to further underscore the importance of collaboration between the two nations on tackling climate change.

Meanwhile, President Biden will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Sunak in London. The discussions are expected to touch upon critical matters such as the upcoming NATO summit and the situation in Ukraine. Sunak emphasised the significance of their alliance, saying, "As we face new and unprecedented challenges to our physical and economic security, our alliances are more important than ever."

The visit to the UK comes shortly after Biden and Sunak agreed to the "Atlantic Declaration" during their meeting in Washington. This partnership aims to strengthen economic security through initiatives such as advancing technology, promoting clean energy, and ensuring access to critical minerals. The White House views this visit as an opportunity to build upon the commitments made in the Atlantic Declaration and enhance the already strong ties between the two nations.

Following his engagements in the UK, President Biden will continue his diplomatic journey by attending the NATO summit in Lithuania and a meeting with Nordic leaders in Helsinki. These meetings reflect the United States' commitment to maintaining strong alliances and cooperation on global issues.

