Natalie Portman's final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after his alleged affair: Find out

Natalie Portman has given final warning to husband Benjamin Millepied after she learned about his alleged affair with a 25-year-old climate activist in March.

A source told OK! magazine, “There’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants.”

“If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug,” revealed the source.

The source also told the outlet that Benjamin, who shares two kids with the Black Swan actress, reportedly shared all of his passwords and decided not to hide anything from his wife.

“And he’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces,” explained the source.

It is also reported that Benjamin “begged” the Oscar winner for another chance.

“Her friends are all hoping he’s going to stick to his word and stay loyal. It’s the least Natalie deserves,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, another source mentioned that Natalie’s intense work schedule also took a toll on their home life.

“There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies,” claimed the insider.

The source pointed out, “Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him.”

“As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage,” added the source.

