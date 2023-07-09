 
England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive

By
Sports Desk

|July 09, 2023

England´s Mark Wood (right) celebrates with England´s Chris Woakes after Woakes hits a boundary to win the test match on day four of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 9, 2023. — AFP
England beat Australia by three wickets in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday.

England chased the target of 251 runs in the 50th over on day four as Harry Brook played a crucial knock of 75 runs, guiding his team to their first Ashes win.

The Aussies lead the series 2-1.

England started day four batting at 27-0 continuing their chase of 251 runs. Despite a very easy target with two full days to chase, the Englishmen followed their “BazBall” approach and decided to wrap it up within 50 overs in the second session of day four.

Harry Brook — who played a crucial knock to ensure victory for his team — became the fastest player to score 1,000 runs in Test Cricket reaching the feat in just 1,058 balls.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc’s spell caused all kinds of trouble for England as the Aussie took five wickets, including ones of Ben Stokes, who dragged his team to a decent total in the first inning scoring 80 runs, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Jonny Bairstow.

Chris Woakes played an important knock of 32 runs and sealed the victory for the hosts with a four.

Mark Wood was named the Player of the Match as he took seven wickets in two innings and also played an exceptional knock of 24 off just eight deliveries in the first inning, hitting three sixes and a four in his short but impactful cameo. He also scored 16 off 8 in the second innings.

Brook’s heroics, Woakes’ resilience, and Wood’s sixes ensured England stay alive in the series.

The next Test at Old Trafford will be one to watch as the Aussies will be looking forward to clinching the series while the Englishmen would go till the very end to make sure their hopes to win the series do not end before the final Test.

Schedule of remaining Ashes matches

Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Wednesday, July 19 - Sunday, July 23

Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - Thursday, July 27 - Monday, July 31

