Heavy rains likely to hit Pakistan in next 24-48 hours

Women walk amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan. — AFP/File

Minister says the highest amount of rainfall will be in Punjab’s cities.

Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain.

Urban flooding alerts issued for cities and municipal areas: Rehman.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has urged the public and authorities concerned including non-government organisations (NGOs) to remain alert as heavy rains coupled with thundershowers are expected to hit the country in the next 24-48 hours.



“Forecast of rain impacts in the 24-48 hours in Pakistan. The highest amount of rainfall will be in Punjab’s cities like Lahore, Narowal, Sialkot. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain,” the climate minister wrote on her official Twitter handle.

She said urban flooding alerts had been issued for cities and municipal areas with risks of landslides. “Coordinated preparedness and proactive responses save lives, so all response teams, both public and NGOs in the affected areas need to stay vigilant, ready,” she added.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab including Lahore, Sialkot and Narowal with high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and its associated Nullahs — Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu and Basanter — are expected.

"Above condition may cause urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions," the NDMA added.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

"Thunderstorms & rainfall expected in Northeastern Balochistan (Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti & Lasbela) and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, Balakot," it added.

What are the guidelines?

The NDMA has advised the city and district administration to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in urban centres, catering for prompt de-watering operations in flooded underpasses.

The district administration is advised to ensure the completion of stock-taking and reconnaissance and public awareness in vulnerable areas, especiallyMarala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi with chances of flood flows until July 20.

"Rescue Services & leading NGOs will ensure the availability of personnel in the indicated areas," said the authority, adding that all stakeholders to maintain proactive coordination in order to ensure prompt and streamlined response.