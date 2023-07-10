 
menu menu menu

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Dozens of wooden boats used by migrants to reach the Canary Islands are seen at the Port of Arinaga, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 7, 2022. — Reuters
Dozens of wooden boats used by migrants to reach the Canary Islands are seen at the Port of Arinaga, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 7, 2022. — Reuters

  • Two boats carried 65 and between 50 to 60 people.
  • Third boat left Senegal with around 200 people.
  • Families haven't heard from those aboard the boats.

MADRID: Walking Borders, a migrant aid group, reported that approximately 300 individuals en route from Senegal to Spain's Canary Islands on three migrant boats went missing on Sunday.

Helena Maleno of Walking Borders told Reuters that two boats — with one carrying at least 65 people and another between 50 to 60 people — have been missing for 15 days after departing from Senegal in an attempt to reach Spain.

Meanwhile, a third boat with around 200 people aboard left Senegal on June 27.

The families of those on board have not heard from them since they left, Maleno said.

All three boats left Kafountine in the south of Senegal, which is about 1,700 kilometres (1,057 miles) from Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands.

"The families are very worried. There about 300 people from the same area of Senegal. They have left because of the instability in Senegal," Maleno said.

The Canary Islands off the coast of West Africa have become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Spain, with a much smaller number also seeking to cross the Mediterranean Sea to the Spanish mainland. Summer is the busiest period for all attempted crossings.

The Atlantic migration route, one of the deadliest in the world, is typically used by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. At least 559 people — including 22 children — died in 2022 in attempts to reach the Canary Islands, according to data from the UN's International Organisation for Migration.

More From World:

Heavy rains in India kill more than 20

Heavy rains in India kill more than 20
Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal

Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal
British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'
Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis
Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden

Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties
Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose

Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose
US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom

US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom
One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs
Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three
North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision

North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision
WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter video

WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter
'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden

'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden
WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC video

WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead
UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter

UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter
US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen

US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen