WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

Al-Nassr's forward Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/@cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo is not only the most influential player among football fans but his influence has also reached a wedding ceremony where his iconic "Siu" celebration was recreated, Sportskeeda reported.

Apart from his fellow footballers, many athletes, fans and supporters, a group of people at a wedding also wants to imitate the legendary forward's celebration style.

The Al-Nassr forward's style is so unique that many can't help themselves to recreate it. Recently, a group was recorded dancing and clapping to music before pausing and delivering "Siu" collectively.

However, this wasn't the first time that Ronaldo's celebration was imitated at a wedding as groomsmen have regularly opted to use this iconic celebration.

Ronaldo has celebrated his goals many times with the "Siuuu" celebration during his career. He even talked about it several times and how it started back in 2019.

“I started to say ‘Si’ — it’s like ‘Yes’ — when I was in Real Madrid. When we would win, everyone would say ‘Siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural," he said during an interview.

This shows how Ronaldo is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete whose influence is taking hold in popular culture, among the old and youth.

