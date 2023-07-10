 
menu menu menu

Johnny Depp dons blazer with daughter Lily-Rose name on it for London show

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023


During his performance with his band Hollywood Vampires at London's O2 Arena, 60-year-old actor Johnny Depp paid a touching tribute to his daughter, actress and model Lily-Rose.

Despite his busy schedule touring with his band, which includes Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen from Alice Cooper and Joe Perry from Aerosmith, Depp showed his fans where his priorities lie by sporting a blazer with his daughter's name embroidered on the lapel.

The customized jacket not only had Lily-Rose's name on it, but also included additional designs such as a skull, an anchor, and some brief quotes. 

 Depp, who is the father of 24-year-old Lily-Rose from his previous relationship with French actress Vanessa Paradis, wore a blue striped sweater vest and a camouflage shirt underneath the jacket.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star completed his outfit with black trousers and an assortment of rings, necklaces, and chains. His long hair flowed freely under a distressed beige fedora hat, with a bandana tucked underneath.

Depp is reportedly proud of his daughter Lily-Rose for her controversial role in the "torture porn" series, The Idol. Despite the uproar over her topless scenes and explicit masturbation scene, Depp believes that the controversy is a testament to her acting abilities.

Lily-Rose plays the lead role of singer Jocelyn in the HBO series, who meets the mysterious nightclub owner Tedros, portrayed by The Weeknd, after suffering a nervous breakdown on tour

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

Kate Middleton's 'edited picture' becomes target of lewd comments

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all video

‘Napoleon’ trailer: Joaquin Phoenix is here to rule all

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’
Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival
Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Johnny Depp surprises locals as he visits birthplace of poet Dylan Thomas

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’ video

Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’
Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian looks regal as she attends Dolce & Gabbana show
Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie

Fan fervour shocks Margot Robbie
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change

Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle, discuss climate change
Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization
Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post

Robert Downey Jr. teases potential surprise cameo in 'Oppenheimer' with Instagram post
Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’
BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos

BBC to meet police over presenter paying teenager for sexual photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘done with cheap shots’
Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere video

Despite ditching the lead doll role Gal Gadot attends ‘Barbie’ premiere
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper’s 12th birthday