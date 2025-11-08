Ariel Winter shares death news of her dog Casper: 'A piece of my heart'

Ariel Winter pays heartfelt homage to late dog Casper

Ariel Winter is grieving the loss of her dog Casper.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, November 7, the 27-year-old American actress shared the devastating news of her beloved dog Casper’s death.

Advertisement

Winter posted a carousel of Casper’s pictures, which he got captured throughout the years he lived with Winter.

Under the pictures, she also paid a heartfelt homage to her Samoyed by writing, “The past two weeks have been the most heartbreaking weeks. I lost my first baby and best friend Casper.”

“He was the most special, funny, empathetic, loving, independent, sassy, clumsy and, of course, handsome good boi,” the Modern Family star added, singing praises of Casper, the first dog she owned.

Winter went on to admit that she will “forever” remain “grateful for the 11.5 years” because life gave her an opportunity to make countless unforgettable memories with her deceased dog.

“He LOVED kids, occasional mischief, a cold floor, walks, awoo-ing at you, photos of himself in his Christmas pjs, his dragon scarf, barking at the neighbor dogs, policing his younger siblings, fish, and a good inner ear scratch, but above all else he loved us more than anything.”

The Batman: The Dark Knight Returns actress hopes with “everything in” her to “see him again one day and let him know one last time just how much he meant to me and how he’ll always have a piece of my heart.”

"Rip Casper, the scawiest fwuffiest boi with da fwuffiest paws and best ears and big teefs and big tail and big heart [emoji] we miss and love you so much buddy,” Ariel Winter concluded with emojis.