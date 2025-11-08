Morrissey fights 'extreme exhaustion and PTSD' after death threat?

Morrissey feels completely shattered after death threat

Morrissey has cancelled his entire South American tour, which has reportedly stirred uneasiness among his fans.

An insider told Radar Online that the 66-year-old English singer-songwriter is currently fighting for his life as he has been suffering from PTSD and extreme exhaustion after receiving a death threat towards the start of this year.

Advertisement

Morrissey was supposed to perform in a series of shows across Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Bogotá, and São Paulo from November 8 to November 22 as part of his Nude tour.

The venues, which were selected for his concerts in South America, made an abrupt announcement about the show’s cancellation.

As per the statement of Bosses at Argentina's Movistar Arena, "We inform the public that, due to extreme exhaustion of the artist, Morrissey's tour of Latin America will not take place, including the show scheduled for November 8th at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires.”

The source who was closely covering Morrissey’s Nude tour quipped, "Morrissey's been working himself into the ground. He's completely exhausted, both physically and mentally.”

People “around him were really scared – pulling the plug on the shows was probably the only way to stop things from getting worse, as there were worries he was at death's door if he didn't take time out for himself.”

"He's been on edge ever since the threat. It really rattled him,” noted a well-placed insider.