Sir Anthony Hopkins reveals turning point in alcoholism

Sir Anthony Hopkins gets candid about his addiction

A well-known legendary star, Sir Anthony Hopkins, was addicted to alcohol, which apparently nearly consumed his youth.



But after years of drowning in the 'foul habit,' the Silence of the Lambs did get sober. The turning point, he says, came when he heard a voice.

“You would get fun to a point. I was lucky to hear a little voice one day say, ‘It is going to kill you,’” he pens in his memoir, We Did OK, Kid.

Another reason to go for recovery, Anthony writes, is to spare the people around him from the hurt he caused due to his addiction.

“We do because we have to survive, unless we control it, unless we find ways of, you know, finding ways around it every day."

"We can come up with, you know, punishing ideas and quarrelsomeness, as I did, but you have to stop. You have to say, ‘OK, I can’t do this. People don’t deserve this,” the star says.

In other news, Anthony has an estate in California, which was hit hard by the devastating wildfires earlier this year.

Now, reports indicate, he has listed his property for sale at $6.4 million. It is worth noting that the asking price is half of what the star first bought it for, that is $12.6 million.