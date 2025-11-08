Sydney Sweeney recalls making emotional purchase

Sydney Sweeney shares she bought old family home

Sydney Sweeney stays connected to her family roots despite her breakout success in Hollywood.



She gives an example of this while appearing on Stephen Colbert's late-night show. "So my family have been living on this lake for five generations. So my grandma was born and raised in this house," the star shares.

Advertisement

"And then she had my mom in the house and I grew up in the house," the Madame Web star continues, adding, "The properties have all been next to each other, with all the siblings. Her parents (my great-grandparents) were her neighbors."

However, the Anyone But You star reveals that after her great-grandparents' passing, they sold the property. "And when I was born, they passed away and they sold the property to another couple."

Sydney, however, true to her roots, went back to buy it a few years ago. "So growing up we would run across the backyard to my other cousins, and three years ago I walked up and knocked on the door and said, 'I want to buy back my great-grandmother’s house.'"

Meanwhile, the actress's latest movie, Christy, is running in theatres.