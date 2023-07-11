Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Flooding surrounds a parking lot, in Highland Falls, Orange County, New York, US The rain has passed the Empire State but the damage is widespread. Reuters

Governors Kathy Hochul of New York and Phil Scott of Vermont have declared states of emergencies in response to a deadly storm that unleashed heavy rainfall and flash floods, resulting in extensive damage and the loss of one life.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings across New England, with a significant flood threat looming over multiple states.



In New York, the storm caused severe flooding, leading to the shutdown of Amtrak service between New York City and Albany. The Metro-North tracks in the Hudson Valley suffered flood damage, rendering them impassable. Governor Hochul emphasised the seriousness of the situation, urging motorists to avoid flooded roadways and cautioning that the crisis is far from over. Orange County was particularly hard hit, prompting Executive Steve Neuhaus to declare a state of emergency and activate the county's Emergency Operation Center.

In Vermont, the flooding was described by Governor Scott as worse than that experienced during Tropical Storm Irene. The storm washed away roads and cut off communities, causing significant disruptions. Governor Scott issued a state of emergency, emphasising the need for an all-hands-on-deck response and expressing concerns about the continued rainfall and subsequent waves of damage.

As the storm system moves eastward, the National Weather Service warns of a considerable flood threat in much of New England. Parts of New Hampshire have already experienced heavy rains and flooding, resulting in the evacuation of guests at a retreat center. The NWS emphasises the severe threat to life and property and advises people to stay vigilant and avoid driving through floodwaters.

The devastating storm and its aftermath highlight the risks associated with extreme weather events. The impact of climate change, including a warming atmosphere, has been identified as a contributing factor to the increased likelihood of such intense rainfall. Additionally, the southwestern United States, notably Arizona, is bracing for extreme heatwaves, further underscoring the challenges posed by the changing climate.

The immediate focus remains on rescue efforts, damage assessment, and providing aid to affected communities. With the storm's effects expected to persist until late Tuesday or early Wednesday, residents must prioritise safety and heed official warnings. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for climate action and preparedness in the face of escalating weather extremes.