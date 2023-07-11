 
menu menu menu

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal January 16, 2023. Reuters
A rescue team recovers the body of a victim from the site of the plane crash of a Yeti Airlines operated aircraft, in Pokhara, Nepal January 16, 2023. Reuters
  • Cause of crash remains unknown, Nepal aviation officials say.
  • Helicopter operated by Manang Air, which ferries tourists. 
  • Rugged mountainous nation has history of air crashes.

At least six people have lost their lives including five Mexicans in a helicopter crash Tuesday, according to the officials in Nepal, adding that bodies have been retrieved, starting the investigation.

Civil aviation regulator said that the cause of the crash near Likku, which is just northeast of the capital of Kathmandu is still unknown, however, the government would set up a committee to probe the crash.

The helicopter was operated by Manang Air, which ferries tourists seeking a view of the country's towering peaks, including Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, according to Reuters.

Rescuers have taken out the bodies of all six, said Sita Adhikari, a regional official in the district of Solukhumbu, the site of the crash.

"The bodies have broken into pieces," Adhikari added. "More police have been sent to the location. Only then will we know details."

An airport official, Teknath Sitoula, said a Nepali pilot and the five Mexican nationals had been on board.

"The helicopter took off ... in good weather," said Raju Neupane, a spokesperson for Manang Air. "The weather was not bad. Now we can't say what caused the crash. It will have to be investigated."

The rugged mountainous nation has a history of air crashes, as many airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and near peaks shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.

Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years killed 71 people in January, when a plane went down near the tourist city of Pokhara, leaving one body unaccounted. 

More From World:

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead
France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday
Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011
Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer

Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer
Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'
‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’

‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’
India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign

Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign
Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national
'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen

'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen
Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison
President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership

President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership
Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue

Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue
17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple

17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple
Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine

Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine
Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot
Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident